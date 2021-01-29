Ivanka Trump says she was “too smart to bring home a date” when Donald Trump was present

Ivanka Trump went from being a successful business woman into an advisor for her father Donald Trump during his four-year tenure in the White House. Now, few know what is actually happening within the Trump family, and if members such as Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, will stay in politics or not. Through the years, Ivanka has been very close with her father. But she also kept a big secret from him when she was younger. This is all you need to know about Ivanka Trump! Ivanka Trump is certainly used to the spotlight. All her life, her father has been a famous businessman, as well as a TV personality. Most recently, of course, he served as the 45th President of the United States....