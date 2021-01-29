Former Obama aide Robert Malley named as Biden's special envoy for Iran: official

Robert Malley, who was one of the negotiators of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, has been named as the top diplomat to Iran. President Joe Biden has picked longtime diplomat Robert Malley as his special envoy for Iran, who will be taking the lead in reigniting the Iran nuclear deal and building relations. President Biden has stated that rejoining of the Iran nuclear deal is one of his key foreign policy aims. Malley has plenty of experience in the field, having been a central member of the team that negotiated with Iran, along with...