Rare footage of stricken Michael Schumacher to be aired for first time in a new ...

A documentary into the career and life of Michael Schumacher is 'finished' and is set to air later this year, offering a rare glimpse of the Ferrari legend's life since suffering a serious brain injury in a skiing accident eight years ago. Schumacher, 52, has not been seen publicly since the 2013 accident and so the new film, entitled 'Schumacher', will provide race insight to Formula One fans on his health battle. The film, which was first reported to be in production in May 2019, was due to launch in December last year, only to be faced by delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic but Express in Germany have reported it is now 'ready' to go.