TL;DR Breakdown: Elon Musk has added a Bitcoin hashtag on his Twitter bio.Bitcoin is already rising, similar to Musk’s tweet effect on Dogecoin. Several mixed comments have been ranging on Twitter especially, by both stock and cryptocurrency market participants, following yesterday’s development involved GameStop stocks and Dogecoin. The...Full Article
Elon Musk adds Bitcoin in Bio, how will BTC react?
Elon Musk admits to being a supporter of Bitcoin (BTC)
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, and the richest man in the world as of late has recently appeared in his..
Bitcoin price returns to troubled waters hours after Elon Musk’s BTC tweet
Bitcoin’s current volatility reflects traders' excitement as the price bounces between key support and resistance levels.
After Elon Musk Changes Twitter Bio To “#Bitcoin,” BTC Price Surges
Elon Musk Endorses Bitcoin, Price Spikes
Why bitcoin jumped after Elon Musk updated his Twitter bio
Dogecoin soars another 600% as Reddit frenzy pushes the token into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap
