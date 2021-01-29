How and where to buy bitcoin in the UK

How and where to buy bitcoin in the UK

WorldNews

Published

If you are new to bitcoin and blockchain technology, I urge you to research as much as you can: read about it, listen to podcasts and, above all, try out the technology. Buy small amounts of bitcoin, practise transacting in it with a friend, practise storing it. Get on top of the tech before you risk any significant capital. It will take you a few days, but it’s worth allocating the time. An easy place to...

Full Article