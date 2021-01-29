Opinion: Why Joe Biden needs to revise the US-Taliban deal

No deal is better than a bad deal, and the US-Taliban accord signed by the former US president Donald Trump is definitely a bad one. The agreement was done in haste because the US desperately wants to end the 19-year-long war. But the deal in its present form can do more harm to the US and Afghanistan than good. The new US president Joe Biden’s indication that his administration is willing to revisit the Doha deal is a welcome move. We are, however, unsure what kind of review the Biden administration plans to carry out. A half-hearted review, just for the heck of it, won’t yield the desired results. There are reasons to believe that the new administration’s is only paying a...