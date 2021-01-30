Climate change: Minister rapped for allowing Cumbria coal mine
Published
The government's climate change advisors say it will compromise the UK’s legally binding carbon budgets.Full Article
Published
The government's climate change advisors say it will compromise the UK’s legally binding carbon budgets.Full Article
War was on the agenda during the third day of The Davos Agenda in the form of action on climate change and the threat of conflict..
Green groups are calling on the PM to cancel the project - but how was the decision reached?