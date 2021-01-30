Doug Emhoff and the Opportunity of the Second Gentleman
As the country’s first male vice-presidential spouse, Doug Emhoff can model a masculinity that embraces support.Full Article
It’s official – Second Gentleman is the newest political term following the Presidential Inauguration held just last week...
It’s the term of firsts: the first female vice president, Kamala Harris and as a result: first Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff...