UAE to offer citizenship to 'talented' foreigners
Published
The Gulf state relies on its immigrant population but has never before granted citizenship rights.Full Article
Published
The Gulf state relies on its immigrant population but has never before granted citizenship rights.Full Article
The move is aimed to stimulate the economy of the oil-rich nation which has taken a major hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic
The professionals include scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families.