Grammy nominated artist Sophie dies at 34 in Greece after a tragic falling accident
A police spokesperson confirmed Sophie slipped and fell from the balcony of an apartment where she was staying.
The Grammy-nominated artist fell to her death "while watching the moon" in Athens, Greece, her record label said.
