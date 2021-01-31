Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS, in hospital with coronavirus
Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for the UK's health service, is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.Full Article
Captain Sir Tom Moore is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, his family has said.The 100-year-old charity..
The awe-inspiring fundraiser was admitted on Sunday and is being treated in a ward and not ICU, his daughter announced