Daw Aung San Suu Kyi Detained in Myanmar Amid Coup Fears
The action came after mounting indications of an impending coup in the Southeast Asian nation.Full Article
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained, the spokesman for the governing..
Military steps in after alleging irregularities in November election when its party lost heavily