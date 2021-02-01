Trump announces new attorneys to lead impeachment defense days before Senate trial
Published
Former President Donald Trump announced two new attorneys who will lead his impeachment defense team: David Schoen and Bruce Castor
Published
Former President Donald Trump announced two new attorneys who will lead his impeachment defense team: David Schoen and Bruce Castor
By Seema Sirohi
The United States of America faced an insurrection, an inauguration and an impeachment all in the span..
6am-2021-01-20