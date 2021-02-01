WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Result: Roman Reigns retains Universal title
Defending champion Reigns used his Superman punches and spears to the fullest extent as he retained his Universal title in the Last Man Standing matchFull Article
The rivalry between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns has shown no bounds, growing more intense week after week. The Tribal Chief and..