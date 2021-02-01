Myanmar military says it is seizing country; Aung San Suu Kyi detained, reports say
Myanmar military television said the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said senior politicians had been detained.
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the..
Military declares state of emergency claiming fraud in election, after early morning raids detaining civilian government leaders.