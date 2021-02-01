Myanmar coup: Military takes control after detaining Aung San Suu Kyi
A presenter on the country's military-owned television station, Myawaddy, announced the takeover on Monday.Full Article
Myanmar's army declared a state of emergency on Monday, as it said it carried out detentions of senior government leaders in..
India has noted the developments in Myanmar with "deep concern" and has called for the democratic process to be upheld in the..