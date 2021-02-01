DPM Prawit calls Myanmar coup 'their internal affair'
Published
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon on Monday called the military takeover in neighbouring Myanmar an internal matter of the neighbouring country.Full Article
Published
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon on Monday called the military takeover in neighbouring Myanmar an internal matter of the neighbouring country.Full Article
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon on Monday called the military takeover in neighbouring Myanmar an internal matter of the..