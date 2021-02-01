Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi detained as military seizes power
Myanmar's military declared a state of emergency after arresting the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi and several of her allies in an early morning raid.Full Article
A presenter on the country's military-owned television station, Myawaddy, announced the takeover on Monday.
The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar condemned a military coup on Monday as..