US actor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Screech in hit show Saved By The Bell, has died from cancer at the age of 44, his representative has said.Full Article
Saved By The Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44
"Saved by the Bell" star Dustin Diamond has died after a brief battle with stage 4 cancer. He was 44 years old. The actor passed..
Dustin Diamond died on Monday at age 44, three weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer