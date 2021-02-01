Peta Credlin forced to issue on-air apology to Kevin Rudd over false data harvesting claims
Published
Kevin Rudd has welcomed an on-air apology from Sky News commentator Peta Credlin, which was part of a defamation settlement.Full Article
Published
Kevin Rudd has welcomed an on-air apology from Sky News commentator Peta Credlin, which was part of a defamation settlement.Full Article
Kevin Rudd has welcomed an on-air apology from Sky News commentator Peta Credlin, which was part of a defamation settlement.
The former prime minister has welcomed an on-air apology from the Sky News commentator for saying his petition for a “Royal..