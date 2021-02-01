No masks and no social distancing as lockdown ends on the Isle of Man
Published
Instructors and students alike squealed with delight when the doors of the Move It dance studio on the Isle of Man opened once again.Full Article
Published
Instructors and students alike squealed with delight when the doors of the Move It dance studio on the Isle of Man opened once again.Full Article
The Isle of Man came out of its lockdown on Monday after there were no reports of unexplained community cases of coronavirus for 17..
Shocking images taken at a single supermarket show dozens of shoppers failing to wear a face mask on the deadliest day of the..
BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- Social distancing will be scrapped and schools will reopen to all children, the chief minister says.