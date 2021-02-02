Fans ejected after argument with LeBron James
Several fans are ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers' 107-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks following an argument with LeBron James.Full Article
LeBron James says he is happy to have fans back despite a member of the public being ejected from the arena for having a court-side..
