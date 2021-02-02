LeBron James after 'Courtside Karen' exchange: 'I miss that interaction' with fans
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said he was ecstatic to have fans back in NBA arenas — including the new nemesis he dubbed "Courtside Karen."
Four fans were ejected following a verbal spat with LeBron James in the midst of a Los Angeles Lakers win over the Atlanta Hawks...