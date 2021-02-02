Aung San Suu Kyi’s whereabouts still unknown as Myanmar generals tighten grip
Aung San Suu Kyi’s whereabouts remained unknown more than 24 hours after her arrest in a military coup.Full Article
The party of Myanmar's detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi called on Tuesday for her immediate release from detention and for..
Besides being a huge setback to democracy, the coup will put off the return of two million Rohingya refugees and embitter relations..