US Senate Confirms Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary
New secretary is expected to advance Biden’s infrastructure, climate change initiativesFull Article
Pete Buttigieg is confirmed as Transportation Secretary and the first LGBTQ cabinet member.
Pete Buttigieg was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday on an 86-13 vote to head the Transportation Department, the first openly..