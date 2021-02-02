Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
Published
Amazon.com said chief executive officer Jeff Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair in the third quarter, with Andy Jassy becoming the company’s top boss.Full Article
Published
Amazon.com said chief executive officer Jeff Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair in the third quarter, with Andy Jassy becoming the company’s top boss.Full Article
Andy Jassy has been at Amazon for 24 years and is one of the highest-paid executives at the company, earning $36 million in 2016..
Amazon announced that founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will step down in the summer of 2021, handing off the retail juggernaut to Andy..