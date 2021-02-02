Amazon's Jeff Bezos to step down later this year
Published
Bezos, who founded the technology firm almost 30 years ago, will be replaced by Andy Jassy. The 57-year-old Amazon CEO is worth almost $200 billion.Full Article
Published
Bezos, who founded the technology firm almost 30 years ago, will be replaced by Andy Jassy. The 57-year-old Amazon CEO is worth almost $200 billion.Full Article
Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO of Amazon later this year.
Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he's had since he founded the company nearly 30..