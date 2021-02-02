Donald Trump's impeachment filing fails to make a case for acquittal
Published
There is no fig leaf for Republicans in Donald Trump's defense. If Republican senators refuse to condemn Trump's behavior they are endorsing what he has done.
Published
There is no fig leaf for Republicans in Donald Trump's defense. If Republican senators refuse to condemn Trump's behavior they are endorsing what he has done.
Now that Pakistan’s highest court has acquitted Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, accused for his involvement in the 2002 abduction and..