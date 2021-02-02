Mariah Carey sued for $1.25 million by sister for 'emotional distress' caused by memoir
Alison Carey filed a lawsuit Monday with New York's Supreme Court demanding $1.25 million for emotional distress caused by Mariah Carey's memoir.
