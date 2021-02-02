Spacex's 2nd Starship Test Flight Ends with Another Kaboom
Elon Musk is developing Starship to carry people to Mars, perhaps in as little as several yearsFull Article
SpaceX's second full test flight of its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship ended in another fiery crash landing today. Elon Musk's..
SpaceX’s Starship prototype, the SN9, exploded on landing during a test flight. It’s the second test in a row for SpaceX..