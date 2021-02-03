Aleksei Navalny Is Resisting Putin, and Winning
The opposition leader was sentenced to prison, but he has mobilized a vast movement that's not done growing.
By Mike Eckel*
(RFE/RL) -- Among the reasons Aleksei Navalny has drawn a wide following across Russia is the acerbic..
Dozens gathered outside the police station in Khimki, Moscow, on Monday (January 18) in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei..