Lebanon: Prominent Hezbollah critic found killed in his car
Published
Lokman Slim was an outspoken critic of Lebanon's Shiite militant Hezbollah group. His murder follows years of targeted harassment by the group's supporters.Full Article
The sources said Lokman Slim, an activist and publisher who ran a research center, was shot with a bullet to the head.
