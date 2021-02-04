Poll: Americans split on whether Senate should convict Trump at impeachment trial
Published
The Senate will hold a trial next week determining whether to convict Trump on a charge of inciting the insurrection at the Capitol.
Published
The Senate will hold a trial next week determining whether to convict Trump on a charge of inciting the insurrection at the Capitol.
This week’s Senate trial is unlikely to convict Donald Trump of inciting sedition against the United States. At least 17..
As former US President Donald Trump faces his second impeachment trial there are already questions about the possible aftermath...