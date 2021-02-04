Joe Biden to end US support for 'offensive operations' in Yemen
Published
In his first weeks in office, US President Joe Biden has called time on US military support for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.Full Article
Published
In his first weeks in office, US President Joe Biden has called time on US military support for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.Full Article
Biden "is going to announce an end to American support for offensive operations in Yemen," Sullivan told a White House briefing.