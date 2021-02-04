Donald Trump has been requested to appear before Congress and give evidence for his impeachment trial.Full Article
Donald Trump requested to give evidence to Congress for his impeachment trial
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trump won't testify in impeachment trial
Reuters - Politics
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday rejected a request from Democrats for Trump to testify at his impeachment trial..
You might like
More coverage
Your questions about the Stimulus relief plan and impeachment trial answered
Bleacher Report AOL
Go There heads to Capitol Hill as Senate Democrats continue to lay the groundwork for President Biden’s coronavirus relief plan..
The Senate Should Dismiss The Article Of Impeachment
Eurasia Review