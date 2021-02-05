Donald Trump quits Screen Actors Guild amid disciplinary action
The former president quits the Hollywood union after it took disciplinary action against him.Full Article
"While I'm not familiar with your work, I'm very proud of my work on movies such as 'Home Alone 2' ...," Mr. Trump wrote.
Donald Trump resigned from a US actors union in typically bombastic fashion after it launched disciplinary action against him.