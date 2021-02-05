Joe Root quiz: How well do you know the England captain?
Published
From Test centuries to musical instruments, how much do you know about England captain Joe Root on and off the pitch?Full Article
Published
From Test centuries to musical instruments, how much do you know about England captain Joe Root on and off the pitch?Full Article
Joe Root’s men wore black armbands when the teams stood for their respective national anthems before the visitors came out to..
England teat team captain, Joe Root and England team bowler Sam Curran on February 04 met Street Child Cricket team that won the..