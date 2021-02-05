Williams withdraws from semifinals in Australian Open tuneup
Published
Serena Williams withdrew from an Australian Open tuneup tournament citing a right shoulder injury on Friday within hours of setting up a semifinal maFull Article
Published
Serena Williams withdrew from an Australian Open tuneup tournament citing a right shoulder injury on Friday within hours of setting up a semifinal maFull Article
World No. 1 Ash Barty will play American Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals of the Yarra Valley Classic and could potentially..