Chloe Zhao to direct Universal’s new ‘Dracula’ movie
Published
Zhao’s latest ‘Nomadland’ recently bagged four Golden Globe nominations, including best director and best actress for lead star Frances McDormandFull Article
Published
Zhao’s latest ‘Nomadland’ recently bagged four Golden Globe nominations, including best director and best actress for lead star Frances McDormandFull Article
Chloe Zhao a signé avec Universal pour réaliser une nouvelle adaptation de «Dracula»!
Chloe Zhao has signed up with Universal Pictures to write, direct, and produce a new take on vampire classic, Dracula.