Dita Von Teese has broken her silence on abuse allegations levelled at her former husband Marilyn Manson, saying "abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship".Full Article
Dita Von Teese speaks out on Marilyn Manson abuse allegations
"Nicht meine Erfahrung": Marilyn Mansons Ex-Frau Dita Von Teese über Missbrauchs-Vorwürfe
Der Burlesque-Star meldete sich auf Social Media zu Wort
Dita Von Teese brise son silence sur Marilyn Manson
'The details don't match my personal experience': Dita Von Teese breaks silence on Marilyn Manson abuse allegations
Dita Von Teese has addressed the allegations of abuse made against her former husband Marilyn Manson.