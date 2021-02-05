IPL 2021 Auction: 1097 players including S Sreesanth register, Mitchell Starc not in list

IPL 2021 Auction: 1097 players including S Sreesanth register, Mitchell Starc not in list

DNA

Published

The IPL Auction will begin from 3 PM onwards and the player's list incorporates 207 capped, 863 uncapped and 27 Associate players.

Full Article