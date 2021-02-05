The Sound Of Music and All The Money In The World actor Christopher Plummer has died at the age of 91, his manager has said.Full Article
Sound Of Music actor Christopher Plummer has died aged 91
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Christopher Plummer, Whose Résumé Spanned Shakespeare to ‘The Sound of Music,’ Dies at 91
NYTimes.com
He was a pre-eminent Shakespearean actor, but it was his performance as Captain von Trapp in the beloved musical that propelled a..
-
Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star and oldest actor to win an Oscar, dead at 91
CBC.ca
-
Christopher Plummer, star of The Sound of Music, dies at 91
BBC News
-
Christopher Plummer, Star Of Stage, Screen, 'Sound Of Music,' Dies At 91
NPR
-
Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star and Hollywood legend, dead at 91
FOXNews.com