‘Sound of Music’ patriarch Christopher Plummer dead at 91
Plummer lived with Elaine in Connecticut. He was the father of Tony Award-winning actress Amanda PlummerFull Article
Plummer flourished in a succession of meaty roles after age 70 - a time in life when most actors merely fade away.
Christopher Plummer, who was among the greatest Canadian actors ever to grace stage and screen, has died at age 91.