Biden says Trump should no longer get intelligence briefings because of 'erratic behavior'
Joe Biden says Donald Trump should no longer get intelligence briefings, citing his "erratic behavior" unrelated to the Capitol insurrection.
President Joe Biden does not believe former President Donald Trump should have access to intelligence briefings because of his..