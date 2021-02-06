WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that Donald Trump’s “erratic behavior” should prevent him from receiving classified intelligence briefings, a courtesy that historically has been granted to outgoing presidents. Asked in an interview with CBS News what he feared if Trump continued to receive the briefings, Biden said he did not want to “speculate out loud” but made clear he did not want Trump to continue getting them. “I just think that there is no need for him to have...Full Article
Biden says 'erratic' Trump shouldn't get intel briefings
