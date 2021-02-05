Scores of child refugees were illegally detained in the UK after crossing the Channel in small boats last summer, figures reveal. Ministers have been accused of putting child welfare “gravely at risk” as data revealed 80 unaccompanied minors – one in five who made the dangerous journey from northern France – were locked for more than 24 hours in a processing centre between April and September 2020. The figures, obtained by the children’s commissioner, show one child was held for around 65 hours –...Full Article
Scores of refugee children illegally detained after crossing Channel
