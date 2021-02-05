Romania baptisms: Six-week-old baby's death sparks calls for change

The death of a six-week-old baby hours after a baptism ceremony in Romania has prompted an Orthodox archbishop to say such rituals will be analysed to avoid further tragedy. The baby had a cardiac arrest after he was immersed three times in holy water. He had a violent death and liquid was found in his lungs, an autopsy found. Some 60,000 people have signed a petition calling for change. Archbishop Calinic is the most senior member of the clergy to back reform. He told Romanian website Adevarul that he...