Christopher Plummer, whose iconic role as the debonair Capt. Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music” was one of many acclaimed performances that led him to an Oscar and a pair of Emmy and Tony awards during his 50-year career in film and on stage, has died. The Canadian leading man and character actor, who also starred in “All the Money in the World,” “Beginners,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “Up” and “Star Trek VI,” died early Friday morning at his home in Connecticut with Elaine Taylor, his wife of 53 years, at his side. He was 91. “Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” Plummer’s friend...Full Article
Christopher Plummer, Oscar-winning star of film and stage, dies at 91
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Christopher Plummer, Award-Winning Actor, Dead at 91
Wibbitz Top Stories
Christopher Plummer,
Award-Winning Actor, Dead at 91.
According to Plummer's
wife, the Canadian-born
actor..
The Sound Of Music star Christopher Plummer dies aged 91
PA - Press Association STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies
euronews
Christopher Plummer, the award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” has died.
-
Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star and oldest actor to win an Oscar, dead at 91
CBC.ca
-
Christopher Plummer, Star Of Stage, Screen, 'Sound Of Music,' Dies At 91
NPR
-
Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91
CTV News
-
Oscar Winner, 'Sound of Music' Star Christopher Plummer Dies at 91
Newsmax