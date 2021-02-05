Christopher Plummer, Oscar-winning star of film and stage, dies at 91

Christopher Plummer, whose iconic role as the debonair Capt. Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music” was one of many acclaimed performances that led him to an Oscar and a pair of Emmy and Tony awards during his 50-year career in film and on stage, has died. The Canadian leading man and character actor, who also starred in “All the Money in the World,” “Beginners,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “Up” and “Star Trek VI,” died early Friday morning at his home in Connecticut with Elaine Taylor, his wife of 53 years, at his side. He was 91. “Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” Plummer’s friend...