Central African Republic extends state of emergency for 6 months

BANGUI (Reuters) - Central African Republic (CAR) has extended a state of emergency for six months as it combats rebel groups, the government said on Friday. The CAR army, backed by United Nations, Russian and Rwandan troops, has been battling rebels who are trying to overturn a Dec. 27 election in which President Faustin-Archange Touadera won re-election.
