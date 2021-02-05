Scientists have identified a “possible role” for the climate crisis in the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. Covid-19 was first recorded in the Chinese city of Wuhan. However, it is not yet clear exactly how the virus emerged. Researchers suspect that the virus initially “spilled over” from bats to humans through an unknown intermediary animal, possibly a pangolin. A study published today finds that changing climate conditions could be linked to a greater diversity of bat species in Yunnan, a province of...Full Article
Could the climate crisis have played a role in the emergence of Covid-19?
